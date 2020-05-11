Eleanor Tammy (Batchelor) Anderson of Swartswood, N.J., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Frankford, N.J. She was 90.

Daughter of the late Charles and Myra (Stickle) Batchelor, she was born Aug. 23, 1929, in West Orange, N.J. Tammy grew up in the Newton, N.J., area. She graduated from Newton High School in 1947 and married James F. Grosset Jr., who passed away in 1968. Tammy lived primarily in Swartswood and Allamuchy for most of her life.

Tammy loved training horses and ponies. Some of her many passions included dancing, roller skating, bowling and square dancing. Tammy was an office manager for FDI in Fredon, N.J., and an in-home healthcare aide for Newton Hospital among various endeavors.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Tammy was also predeceased by her son, James F. Grosset. She is survived by her husband, David W. Anderson; daughter, Debra Robin Glaser and husband, John, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; grandchildren, Brooke Cobb and husband, Chris, Shanna Glaser and Jesse Glaser; one great-grandchild, Victoria Cobb; and sisters, Virginia McMickle of Newton, N.J., and Eileen Mooney of Sparta. N.J.; along with seven nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.