Elizabeth (“Betty”) Morris of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 74.

Born in Franklin, N.J., to the late Joseph and Mary (Auche) Hornyak, Betty lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was a secretary for the New Jersey State Department of Corrections in Clinton for 25 years before her retirement in 2015.

Betty was an active member of the Sussex County YMCA and a former member of the Wantage Recreation Committee.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Lienweber.

Betty is survived by her husband, John “Jack” McGoldrick; her daughters, Tracy Milks and her husband, Donald, of Wantage and Jackie Shepherd and her husband, Lance, of Wantage; her sister, Connie Pittman and her husband, Ron, of North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Lauren Milks, Connor Milks, Kennedy Shepherd, and Matthew Shepherd.

In accordance with Betty’s wishes, there will not be a traditional funeral service, and private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangments were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.