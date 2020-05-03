Elizabeth J. Campbell of Newfoundland, N.J., and Rockaway, N.J., passed away on April 27, 2020, in Newton, N.J. She was 93.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Campbell and George A. Campbell Jr.; her beloved brother, George A. Campbell III; and her sister-in-law, Hazel Campbell.

She is survived by her nieces, Carol Aitken of Sparta N.J., Patricia Sweet of East Bridgewater, Mass.; and Nancy Rohrer of Mountville, Pa.

Elizabeth graduated from Butler High School and Centenary College in Hackettstown, N.J. She was employed by the West Milford, N.J., Board of Education as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1988. Elizabeth was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Newfoundland, where she volunteered her time by doing what she loved best, sewing and making crafts for the church.

Funeral arrangements were made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. The service was private with a memorial service to be held at a later date.