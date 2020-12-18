Eva L. Steele of Andover Township, N.J., died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center #1. She was 90.

Daughter of the late Asa and Emily (Shader) Robinson, she was born in Lafayette, N.J. Eva was raised in Hainesville and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

She worked in the kitchen at Shamrock Inn and County Seat before her retirement. Eva loved doing puzzles, watching black and white movies and playing cards. She also found great beauty in Cardinals. Mostly especially, Eva loved her grandchildren.

Eva was predeceased by her daughters, Linda, Cindy and Gloria; sisters, Edith Westbrook and Marie Hotalen; brother, Chet Robinson; and her companion, Ray Birchenough.

She is survived by her sons, Raymond Steele and wife, Linda, Richard Steele and wife, Randy Steele and wife, Linda, Roy Steele and wife, Amy, Roger Steele and wife, Stacey, Frank Steele and wife; and Asa Steele and wife, Shirley; and 16 grandchildren. A special thanks to granddaughter, Alicia, for taking care of her grandma in the time of need. She is survived by ten great-grandchildren as well.

Services and interment were under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 233 Vreeland Road, #105, Florham Park, N.J., 07932.