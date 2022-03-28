Frank Louis Wieland, of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was 74 years old.

Born to Harold and Ruth Wieland in Passaic, N.J., he grew up in Paterson, N.J. and then moved to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Twp., N.J. 27 years ago.

Frank served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then worked as a driver for many different companies before retiring from Brattlestone in Belleville, N.J. in 2009. He was a member of the American Legion and a former member of the Birch Rod and Gun Club in Bloomingdale, N.J. Frank took great joy in hunting, fishing, kayaking and enjoying the bounty of the outdoors.

Frank is predeceased by his brother Harold Wieland and is the beloved husband for 43 years of Deborah Wieland (nee Moldoch) of Barry Lakes, N.J.; dear uncle of Kevin Wieland and his wife, Lisa of Barry Lakes, NJ, Andrew Wieland and his wife, Michelle of Concord, N.H., Eric Moldoch and his wife, Judy of Shelton, Conn., Gary Moldoch and his wife, Sabrina of Sewell, N.J. and Kevin Moldoch of Wilmington, N.C.; dear brother of Ruth Marraccini of Paterson, N.J.; and cherished by many grand nieces and grand nephews.

Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J.

A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be scheduled for a later date.