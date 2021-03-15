Funeral for Brian S. Kardos Jr., age 16, to be held Wednesday

Brian S. Kardos Jr. of Wantage, N.J., unexpectedly passed away due to a tragic accident while working on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Wantage. He was 16.

He was born on April 3, 2004, in Newton, N.J. Brian attended Sussex-Wantage schools, then the Sussex County Charter School for Technology, and was currently a junior at Sussex County Technical School in the diesel program.

Brian was an active member of the Sussex Tech Archery Club, the North Jersey Antique Engine and Machine Club, and had raised money by shaving his head in solidarity for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for nine years, having reached the level of “Knight of the Bald Table.”

His greatest love and absolute favorite pasttime was tractor pulling his John Deere 112. Brian enjoyed tinkering with his tractor and trying to find new ways to achieve the “full pull.” He also loved hunting, fishing, camping, farming, watching the Green Bay Packers and going to work.

He was an extremely hard worker with an outstanding work ethic. Brian had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who crossed his path. He was loved by all and has certainly left a hand print on everyone’s heart with his good nature, laughter, and cheerfulness. Brian was a friend to all, was a listening ear to many, and had an enormous infectious smile.

He is survived by his mother, Sherri Cameron, and her husband, Chris, of Wantage; his father, Brian S. Kardos Sr. and his wife, Melanie, of Wantage; his sisters, Baylee and Chessa Kardos of Wantage; his maternal grandparents, William and Georgina Brown of Milford, Pa.; his paternal grandparents, Sharon and John Kardos of Wantage; his step-grandparents, Michael and Linda Iaconetti of Ridgefield Park, N.J.; his step-great-grandfather, Eugene Iaconetti of Ridgefield Park, N.J.; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; his loving dogs, Spencer, Penny, and Biggie; and his cat, Callie.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery with a repast at the Sussex Fire Department after the burial.

Due to New Jersey government health restrictions, attendees will be limited and are required to wear face masks at all times and practice proper social distancing. Virtual services will be available for anyone who would like to view Brian’s service. The link is bit.ly/2Q7EJs1.