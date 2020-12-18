Hector L. Gonzalez of Hardyston, N.J., passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was 81.

Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, to the late Fernando and Delfina (Diaz) Gonzalez, Hector has lived in Sussex County for many years.

He had been employed at the former Playboy Club in Vernon and more recently had been employed by the former Hooters in Franklin, N.J., before his retirement.

Hector is survived by his wife, Doris A. Schlegel.

Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex, N.J.