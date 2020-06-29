Herbert L. Fulton II of Bushkill, Pa., peacefully passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence. He was 57.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., and raised in Hicksville, Long Island. Herbert lived in Sussex County, N.J., before moving to Bushkill.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a radio man before being discharged from service.

Herbert is survived by his fiancé, Rebecca R. Kinney; sisters, Dawn S. Fulton and June Sparrow; nephews, Brain Sheedy and Timothy Sheedy: step-children, Sarah Kinney and Grace Kinney; and step-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Karter Coursen.

He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert L. Fulton I and Harriet (Fluery) Fulton.

Private cremation services were arranged by Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, N.J.