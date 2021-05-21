Isabelle Cora Lee

Isabelle Lee of Stillwater, N.J., died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton, N.J. She was 93.

She was born on April 24, 1927, and raised in Monroe. Isabelle lived in Lafayette, N.J., prior to moving to Stillwater in 1995.

She was a homemaker. In her early years, she was an employee of the former Newton Acme. Isabelle was a member of the Branchville American Legion Post 157 Ladies Auxiliary for more than 50 years. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

Daughter of the late Edward and Nellie Heuston Bennett, Isabelle was also predeceased by her husband, Horace F. Lee, in 1997; her son Larry F. Lee, in 1987; and her eight siblings.

She is survived by her son Kevin B. Lee of Stillwater; grandchildren, Timothy R. Lee of Big Timber, Mont. Laura A. Johnson of Big Timber, Mont., Jason M. Lee and wife, Collette, of St. Augustine, Fla., Molly A. Carreon of Pittsburg, N.H.; daughters-in-law, Suzanne L. Lee of Stillwater and Gerda Lee of Big Timber, Mont.; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services were private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Branchville American Legion Post 157 Ladies Auxiliary, 325 US 206, Branchville, NJ 07826.