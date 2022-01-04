James Aurelio Broyles, born Sept. 18, 1964, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Dec. 29, 2021.

He was a devoted father, actively involved with his son’s Boy Scout Troop 150, an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He is survived by his children, James (17) and Adam (15), their mother and longtime companion of 41 years, Sheri Gibson-Broyles, his devoted sister, Loretta Dulski (Joe) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his maternal uncle, Jerry Reina of Hamburg, N.J.; nieces, Megan and Amanda; and nephews, Ryan and Micky.

A memorial service was held at the Sparta VFW on Jan. 2 with a Celebration of Life following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sparta VFW.