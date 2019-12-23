James (Jim) Patrick Hyland, 73, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 with his wife Linda by his side.

Jim was born on Oct. 11, 1946 in The Bronx, NY and grew up in the Highbridge section. He spent his childhood with his twin brother Johnny, his older brother Michael, and 5 cousins he considered siblings (Patsy, Kay, Evelyn, Rita, and John). After attending Rice High School in Harlem, Jim received his degree from Manhattan College and began working for A&P Supermarkets. Jim was a true food industry veteran of over 30 years and loved what he did. He left A&P as an executive in 2001 and had been working with a real estate investment firm P/A associates ever since.

Jim first met his wife, Linda, in the Bronx as a teenager and they have been married for over 49 years. He often referred to her as “the best thing that ever happened to me”. Together they had 4 children and he was a truly devoted family man. In 1979, Jim moved his family to Sparta, NJ where they continue to reside today while spending summers in Hampton Bays, NY.

Jim’s true passion was his family both immediate and extended with the reputation of a true humble gentlemen. Jim had a great sense of humor, real compassion for the less fortunate and unwavering drive to help others. He appreciated the simple things in life most and enjoyed beautiful sunsets, drives through the country, summer evening swims at the bay, family gatherings for Sunday football games, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He will be missed beyond measure.

In addition to his parents, he is also pre-deceased by his son James (Jimmy) in 1993. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children Courtney, Greg and wife Stacy, Jeremy and wife Michelle, as well as his 6 grandchildren who loved their “POP” Sage, Jimmy, Stella, Dean, Brooke, and Grant to which he found pure joy. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 5 cousins, and countless nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St. Sparta, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10am Monday, Dec. 23 at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 Sparta Ave., Sparta, NJ. Interment followed at Sparta Cemetery.