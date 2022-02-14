Beloved mom, grandma, and nana Jane Pier passed away at home Sunday morning, Feb. 6, 2022. She was 93 years old.

Born October 24, 1928 to Dr. Harold Connamacher and Dr. Carye-Belle Henle (Connamacher) in Newark N.J., Jane was raised in Maplewood, N.J.

As a child, Jane and her family were avid hikers and campers, spending most Sundays hiking in the woods of northern New Jersey. One particular Sunday when she was 13, the family was returning home when an announcement came on the radio — the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor. Her father stopped the car and turned to Jane, her sister Pat and brother Bob, and told them: “From here on your life will never be the same.” It never was.

In her youth, Jane spent her summers at Eagle Island Camp in the Adirondacks. The Adirondacks would remain a special place for her and our entire family.

After high school, Jane attended Panzer College of Physical Education and Hygiene, where she met John Pier Jr. They were married on June 20, 1952. They began their honeymoon with a camping trip to the Adirondacks and continued it for almost 64 years until John predeceased her in April 2016.

Jane continued her education while John was in dental school, achieving her master’s degree as a school guidance counselor. Jane used her degrees in physical education and guidance counseling in her first career as a stay-at-home mom raising her four boys: Greg, David, Jeff, and John. After completing her first career, Jane went back to school, receiving a master’s in school psychology at age 55 from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1984. Jane continued her second career as a school psychologist in the Sussex-Wantage, NJ school system until her retirement at age 72.

After retirement, Jane enjoyed watercolor painting, playing her violin, singing in the church choir, involvement in Walk To Emmaus, travel, and above all else, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

An outdoor enthusiast, Jane loved hiking, camping, sailing, and skiing. Jane and her dear friend Sandy Larsen were on the ski patrol at Mount Peter and Great Gorge for many years, allowing both families to ski every day. She was active in the United Methodist Church in Vernon, N.J. and travelled several times on mission trips to the Black Hawk Nation in South Dakota. Jane is predeceased by her parents Harold and Carye-Belle, sister Patricia Charache, brother Robert Connamacher, and her son Jeffrey Pier. She was the beloved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Diane Pier of Vernon Twp. N.J., David and Karen Pier of Rockland, Maine, John Pier and Stephanie Paine of Freeport, Maine, and Beth Pier of Canton, N.Y., and her Finnish son Aki Makkonen. She was cherished by her 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition, Jane is survived by her nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Vernon United Methodist Church in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. 07462.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to either the Vernon United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 345, Vernon, N.J. 07462) or Eagle Island Camp on Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks (Eagle Island Camp, P.O. Box 245, Livingston, N.J. 07039). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com