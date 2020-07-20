Janet Lynn Gustafson of Ogdensburg, N.J., was surrounded by her beloved family when she passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, at the young age of 51.

Daughter of the late Patricia Pruett and John Gustafson, she was born in Milford, Conn., on Aug. 17, 1968, in lovely Laurel Beach.

After graduating from Jonathan Law High School, she traveled for several years to and from Florida, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut before eventually settling in Ogdensburg. She was employed by the Chapel Hill Academy school system for many years and she loved her roles as paraprofessional and bus driver.

Her first love was always her family and she built a happy home for them in New Jersey. Janet was active in the school PTO and the Wallkill Valley Little League. Her hobbies included tie-dye, traveling with her many friends, playing softball, and dominating the annual Warrior Dash and Rugged Maniac adventure races. She also conquered the Manitou Incline in Colorado. As a dedicated single mom, she was independent, self-sufficient, and her DIY skills were unparalleled. She faced all projects head-on including home improvement and gardening, to name a few. Her genuine curiosity, resourcefulness, and determination were all she needed to complete any task.

Janet was the driving force behind the very successful Janetpalooza in 2019. This priceless event brought hundreds of people together to celebrate Janet, raised several thousand dollars, and helped increase more awareness for stomach cancer.

Janet was, and will always be, deeply loved. She appreciated the simple things in life, and her positive attitude was infectious. She radiated strength, had a wonderful sense of humor, was selfless, kind, loving, humble, and fiercely loyal. She never judged, never criticized, and she gave her people all of her love, loyalty, and friendship. She was a true blessing. Her presence brought joy to so many, and her loved ones will continue spreading her light as a part of her legacy.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Coral (Brian), Kaitlin (Brandon), Kyle (Julianna), and Jacob; siblings, John (Jonie), Rich (Michelle), and David (Cheryl); nieces, Tricity, Marina, and Victoria; nephews, Erik and Steven; grandniece, Story; and grandnephew, Jaxton. “Gigi” adored her grandchildren, Leyna, Iris, and Marcus, and she will continue to watch over them in spirit.

Janet was predeceased by her brother Steven Gustafson.

Visitation was held July 18 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. Details about Janetpalooza 2: a Celebration of Life, in Milford, Conn., will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/f/Gigis-Go-Fund-Me to help Janet continue her life’s passion of providing for her family.