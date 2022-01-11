John Anthony Grimaldi of Lake Glenwood, Vernon Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. He was 61.

Born to Antonio and Carmela Grimaldi in The Bronx, N.Y., he lived in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., while spending summer weekends in the family’s vacation home in Highland Lakes before moving to Vernon Township year-round 30 years ago.

While living in Astoria, John was especially close with his uncles Sal and Anthony, whom he always kept close in his heart.

John worked as a teacher for 23 years, retiring from the Vernon School District in April 2021. He had taught at Glen Meadow, Lounsberry Hollow, and in Rolling Hills schools, teaching mostly math but also science, language arts, and social studies. A proud member of NJEA, John beamed when speaking of his students and how much he loved being a teacher.

He also enjoyed skiing with his family and friends; hiking and just being in nature; dirt biking starting in his teens, and most recently teaching his son how to ride; and playing golf, especially with his son.

John is the devoted father of Thomas Grimaldi of Lake Glenwood, Vernon Township, and Christina Grimaldi of Denver, Colo.; former husband of Nancy Grimaldi of Highland Lakes, N.J.; dear brother of The Rev. Joseph Grimaldi of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Margaret Smith of Jim Thorpe, Pa.; and loving son of Carmela Grimaldi of Hardyston Township, N.J.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, on Jan. 12. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church, Vernon Township, with interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Township.