John B. VanDuzer Jr. of Frankford Township, N.J., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 75.

Son of the late John and Nellie VanDuzer, he was born in Pine Island, N.Y., Feb. 5, 1945.

John was a longtime resident of Sussex County, N.J. He worked for the County of Sussex for 11 years before his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Rose VanDuzer; son, Darrell VanDuzer of Stillwater, N.J.; sisters, Gloria Stormes of Sussex, N.J., Ester Storms of Flanders, N.J., Marlene O’Toole of Larksville, Pa., Delores VanDuzer of Newton, N.J., Linda DelBagno of Green, N.J.; and brother, James VanDuzer of Newton.

John was also predeceased by his brother, Frank VanDuzer Sr.; and his sister, Loretta Weldon.

Services will be held in our hearts and minds.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.