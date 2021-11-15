John Bocsusis passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 74.

Born in Brooklyn,, N.Y., on July 17, 1947, to the late Peter and Theresa “Tessie” (Hoban) Bocsusis, John grew up in Sussex, N.J., and lived in Unionville, N.Y., for many years. He had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. John had been a self-employed tree climber.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father, Frank Mracek Jr. on Feb. 19, 2021.

John is survived by his daughter, Michelle Bocsusis, her fiance, Dale Guidone, and her son, Keain, great-grandson, Zayden, and her children, Dakota, Destiny, Makayla, Annalyse, and Jade and her children, Elina and Aiven; his daughter, Dawn Bocsusis Brune, her husband, Chris and her children, Priscilla, Colin, and Celeste of Irving, California; his sisters, Corinne Bocsusis of Middletown,, N.Y., and Mary Bocsusis Banks of Fort Mill, S.C.; his brothers, George Bocsusis and his wife, Karen of Gandeeville, W.V., and Gary Dunn and his wife, Helen of Westtown, N.Y. and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Nov. 14 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J., with memorial services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal or nature charity.