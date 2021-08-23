John Lessig died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He was 69. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a lifelong resident of Hopatcong. He was a graduate of the Sparta High School Class of 1969. John was the owner and operator of JL Services in Hopatcong. He was predeceased by his father Carl T. Lessig and his brother, Craig T. Lessig. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Lessig; and siblings: Carl Lessig Jr, Doug Lessig, Vaughn Lessig and LaurieAnn Irwin. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home.