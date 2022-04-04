Joseph E. Tomala, of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was 74 years old.

Born in Boonton to the late Joseph John and Sophie (Westura) Tomala, Joe moved to Sussex County 40 years ago. He had been employed as a supervisor for Husky Truck and Trailer in Ledgewood and retired from Grinnell in Sparta.

When he was younger, he enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing and will be known as a great craftsman. He was a man of his word and maintained a solid work ethic throughout his many trials in life with his health. Joe was an incredible husband, amazing father and grandfather and dedicated friend to all who knew him.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Virginia “Ginny” Ann Tomala on May 11, 2018; his daughter-in-law, Samantha Janos on December 11, 2015; and his sister, Susan Elliott.

Joe is survived by his son, William “Bill” Janos and his wife Jill of Wantage N.J.; his two grandchildren, Dena Janos and Pete Janos and his girlfriend, Samantha Gunderman; his great granddaughter, Ava; his sister, Irene Villard; and his furry companion, Sky who filled his heart with so much joy after his wife passed away.

Funeral services were held at Pinkel Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, followed by interment at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe’s memory to Father John’s Animal Hospital: 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, N.J. 07848.