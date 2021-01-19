Joseph G. Weiss, Jr. of Hamburg, N.J., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his residence. He was 89.

Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Joseph G. Weiss Sr. and Margaret (Ubhaus) Weiss, Joseph had lived in West Milford, N.J., before moving to Sussex County in 1999.

He had served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a corporal during the Korean War. He was a printer and color specialist for 38 years and was employed by Morristown Daily Record and USA Today, retiring 22 years ago.

After his retirement, Mr. Weiss worked part-time at the Sussex Meat Packing in Wantage, N.J., for the past 15 years. He was a lifetime member of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years and a member of the Marine Corps League.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail (Phillips); son, Steven Weiss of Bellows Falls, Vt.; daughters, Margaret Amato and her husband, Christopher of Pittsfield, Mass., Barbara Labonte and her husband, Michael, of Barton, Vt., Mary Stamelos and her husband, Demetrios, of Little Egg Harbor, and Kathleen Stanizewski and her husband, Herbert, of Mendon, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J.