Joseph J. Deery passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. He was 85 years old.

Joseph was born on August 13, 1936 in Moorestown, N.J. to James and Ann (Renz) Deery.

Joseph proudly served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958 at the Communications Station in Washington DC. He was a Class A Radioman where he received his medal of Good Conduct and received an honorable discharge. Joe received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa. Joe was the founder/owner of AIM Newspapers up to his retirement in 2005. His love of gardening led to his being an arborist enthusiast.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, James Deery, and a stepdaughter, Donna Alvarez.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Sally Deery of Highland Lakes; daughter, Christine Page and her husband Philip of North Carolina; son, Joseph Deery and his wife Delia of Florida; daughter, Patricia Blinderman and her husband Marc of Illinois; stepdaughter, Victoria Alvarez and partner Darrin Koziel of Highland Lakes; stepson, Michael Alvarez and his wife Hunora of Vernon; his nine grandchildren; his five sisters and one brother, and his many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial service at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 184 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes, N.J. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers we ask you to plant a tree in his memory, or donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. For condolences and directions see fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.