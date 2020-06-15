Joseph W. Wormuth of Wantage, N.J., peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his son’s residence. He was 82.

Son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Wormuth, he was born in Carbondale, Pa.

He lived in Clifton, N.J., before moving to Sussex County in 1992. He had been employed by CEI Company in Ridgefield before his retirement. He was a past-governor and member of the Moose Lodge #657 in Clifton.

He is survived by his son, William J. Wormuth of the Beemerville section of Wantage; daughter, Marie Stempkowski and her husband, Leo, of Wantage; brother, Bobby Wormuth of Texas; sister, Ann Horne and her husband, Bobby, of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Kamrin, Jordan, Alexis, and Justin.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rose M. Wormuth in 2019.

Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services were arranged by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.