Karen B. Toepper of Sparta, NJ, passed away after a hard battle with Cancer, on February 16, 2020. She leaves behind her loving partner of over 30 years, Doug Haas.

Karen was born on July 30, 1948 in Berlin, Germany before moving to Nutley, NJ as a young child. Upon graduating from Nutley High School in 1967, Karen worked for many years at Morgan Stanley. After leaving her position at Morgan Stanley, she became the Executive Vice President of CIR Systems, Inc. in Franklin, NJ. Throughout her working career, Karen also worked as a travel agent and joined Scully Travel in 2008. Having traveled extensively through the U.S, Canada and Internationally, she was able to use her own experiences to benefit her clients. She specialized in exotic (luxury) and international travel, Karen’s many clients greatly appreciated her dedication and knowledge of wonderful destinations to vacation. There are many travelers who will miss her personal touch, which went beyond the regular scope of a travel agent’s job. Due to her dedication to clients, Karen continued to make travel plans for her clients up until her passing.

Karen worked tirelessly organizing many fund-raising projects which benefited the arts in many communities of New Jersey. Her appreciation for the Opera lead her to the New Jersey State Opera Guild, and there she organized many luncheons and vocal competitions. She was a person who was very philanthropic, giving to many non-profit organizations, in a financial manner, or by giving her time in order to help those in need, including military charitable causes.

Karen was also a member of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, and a Patron Member at the Newark Museum.

Karen lived life to the fullest and enjoyed keeping in touch by email, but more so using the “old fashion way,” whether it be a phone call, a hand written note, or sharing a meal with her many friends over the years. Her kindness and thoughtfulness was quite evident, daily, throughout her life. Her passing is truly a great loss to all who interacted with her over the years. Karen will be remembered as an avid reader, one who enjoyed travelling the globe, and meeting friends in many countries.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen’s name to Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005 or Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Private arrangements were made under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.