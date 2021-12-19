Karen E. De Jong of Wantage, N.J., peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She was 79.

Born on June 11, 1942, in Warwick, N.Y. to the late Henry and Laura (Doty) Daubert, Karen lived in Wantage for most of her life. She had been a self-employed beautician in the Sussex-Wantage area for many years.

Karen enjoyed sewing, numerous crafts and loved baking; especially birthday and wedding cakes. She also took a lot of pleasure in traveling via RV and wintered in Okeechobee, Fla., for a number of years, time which also included the occasional trip to the nearby casino. Karen will forever be remembered for her kindness, many talents and fondness of cardinals.

She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Edward; her sons, Wayne Dunn and his wife, Nicole, of Wantage and Lawrence Dunn and his wife, Gina, of Wantage; her daughter, Susie De Jong of Freehold, N.J.; her brothers, George, Ronald and James Daubert; her sister, Sandra Kachelriess; her cherished grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Olivia, McKenzie, Bryce and Averie.

Private cremation services were arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of New Jersey, 400 Broad Acres Drive, First Floor, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.