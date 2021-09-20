Karen Marie Burke, 65, of Sparta, NJ passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 after a 35 -year battle with MS.

Karen was born in Toledo, Ohio, and grew up in Short Hills, NJ, before moving to Sussex County where she graduated from Sparta High School and attended County College of Morris. Karen married the love of her life, Randy Burke July 24, 1977. Together they traveled over 40 countries and had the most amazing honeymoon in Portugal.

Karen worked for many years in the family business, Burkes Wine and Liquor Store and helped at multiple charity wine tastings. She was an avid collector of Renne Lalique. She always kept a smile on her face and never complained, regardless of how much pain she was in.

Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Randy Burke; her brothers; Ross Stevens and his wife Jane, Dallas Stevens and his wife Rene; nieces Lee Anne, Karra, Carolyn and Rachel Stevens, Diane Lind and her husband Mark, Beth Spaulding and her husband Tim; nephew Mike Hughes and his wife Teresa. Plus many grand nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by the other love of her life, her beautiful Bichon Frise, Samantha.

A special thank you to the people who were always there in Karen’s many times of need; her angels Wanda Gallagher and Sue Todd, her doctor Redonda Miller, her sister in law Jane Stevens. Niece Diane Lind and her husband Mark and her caregiver Pauline.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Cremation will be held privately.

Donations in Karen’s memory may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice or a charity of your choice.