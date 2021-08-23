Kenneth Hofgesang, known to his family and friends as Ken, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mt. Sinai Morningside hospital in New York City. His death was a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Aug. 1. He was 57 years old. Ken was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Edwin & Johanna Hofgesang (Wiesmeth) on Dec. 16, 1963. He was the 6th of 7 children and always loved being part of a large family. Ken graduated from Montclair High School in 1982 and went on to study business at the Essex County and Bergen County Community Colleges. He worked in the automotive field for over 10 years throughout Essex and Bergen Counties. In 1998 he began a career at the New York Mercantile Exchange where he continued until the exchange went electronic in 2008. He secured a job working at GEA Westfalia Seperator working on centrifuges and continued this for the next 3 years. He has been classified as a disabled veteran for the last 8 years. Ken is survived by his 21 year old son, Alexander J. Hofgesang who shares his passion for antique cars and all things historic. Alex’s early childhood was spent side by side with his father, the two inseparable, spending countless hours riding ATVs, building something in the shop or heading out to a local car show. They usually attended these shows in the family’s 1926 Model T. One of their favorites was The Bear Mountain Car Cruise. The Chatterbox would have been a huge contender if the family lived in Sussex County at the time. Ken is also survived by his mother Johanna Hofgesang, brothers James Hofgesang of California, John & Janelle Hofgesang of Clifton Park NY, Matthew & Wanda Hofgesang of Kenvil, NJ and sisters Wendy Ruiz from Glen Ridge, NJ, Laura Samrad (Hofgesang) of California, Karen & Greg Kueken of Nutley, NJ and ex-wife Elizabeth Hofgesang of Sparta, NJ. Ken’s nephews include Michael Ruiz, Nathan Hofgesang, and Gregory Kueken and his nieces include Lizzie Pope, Leah Hofgesang, Erika Marlor, Jacquelyn Kueken and Sarah Hofgesang. Ken moved to the Bronx in 2014 and developed a network of neighbors and friends who came to know him as a friendly gentleman who always had time for a chat. Ken leaves behind his devoted domestic partner, Tajamal “TJ” Stewart. They shared their life together. Ken had a love of flying and in the early 1990’s studied for and secured his private pilot’s license. He would often take family and friends for flights from the West Caldwell airport to see the fall foliage or the sights of Manhattan observed from a different perspective. He had a love for history, the military and supporting the under privileged. He raised and loved a foster son, Christian M. Doria, for the first 5 years of Christian’s life. Ken proudly served in the United States Army from 1986 -1988 and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany for a year during this time. He loved this time of his life and treasured the opportunity to explore the country of his ancestry and getting to know his many cousins. He also served in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1996-2003 and felt strongly about his military service. He took pride in bringing his son to the local veteran’s cemetery in Goshen, N.Y., to pay tribute and respect to those who fought for our country. A graveside memorial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.