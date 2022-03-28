Kenneth James Weigold passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 94 years old.

Born to Frederick and Lillian Weigold in the Bronx, N.Y., he lived in River Edge, N.J. before moving to Crystal Springs in Hardyston Twp. 26 years ago. Kenneth served in the United States Army during WWII and was part of the preparation for the invasion of Japan, where he earned the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

Kenneth then worked as a Distribution Center Manager for Metropolitan Oil Company in the “greatest city in the world,” New York City, for 30 years before retiring in 1988. As a young man, Kenneth served as a waterboy for the Fordham University Football team and played Minor League Baseball in the NY-Metro area.

He was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle RC Church in River Edge and Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin. A long time member of Farmstead Golf Club, Kenneth was an avid golfer until his mid-eighties. Following his own advice that “putting is half the game,” he was known for sinking long puts to win the hole. Along with his love for golf, he had many other hobbies including painting, playing cards, pool and darts and never shied away from a friendly competition. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, and most of all, spending time with his family. Kenneth will be fondly remembered as an athletic, smiling, happy and very popular guy.

Kenneth is predeceased by five brothers and sisters, Helen, Virginia, John, Frederick and James and a brother in law, Richard Billera. He was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife of 62 years Gloria Weigold (nee Billera) of Hardyston Twp., N.J. Kenneth was the loving father of Karen Hitscherich and her husband, Michael of Vernon Twp., NJ.; the doting grandfather of Elyse Hitscherich and her husband, Paul Nichilo Jr., Dr. Pamela Hitscherich and her husband, F. Joseph Corradi, IV and Alanna Hitscherich; and the dear brother in law of Helene Billera of Irvine, Calif. He was also beloved by his nieces, nephews, and members of his extended family.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home on Thursday, March 17. There was a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception RC Church, followed by interment at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kenneth’s name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or go to www.macular.org.