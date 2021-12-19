Kenneth Mowery Jr.

Kenneth Paul Mowery Jr. of Franklin, N.J., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. He was 64.

Son the late Kenneth P. Sr. and Valedia C. (Snyder) Mowery, Ken was born on March 17, 1957, at Newton Hospital. Ken grew up in Branchville, N.J., and then moved toAndover, N.J., before settling in Franklin many years ago.

Ken was a kind-hearted soul that went out of his way to help people. Ken loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, tinkering with machines, riding 4-wheelers, and playing games with his family and friends. He was a hard-working man who owned his own company called Mountain Main Tree Service for many years. After he retired from his business, he worked as a driver for the Sussex County Skyland Rides Service.

Predeceased by his parents, Ken is survived by his loving companion, Melody McCarthy; his children, Angelica Natural and her husband, Miguel, Kristopher, Damien and Shawn Mowery; his stepchildren, Rebecca McCarthy, Jacqueline McCarthy, and Kelly McCarthy; his grandchildren, Ezran Natural, Joshua Acevedo, and Hunter McCarthy; his siblings, Linda Jankowski, Carol Demarest and her husband, John, Joyce Winkleman and husband, Albert, Sharon Wagner and husband, Andrew, Timothy Mowery and wife, Sue, and Brenda Gessner and her husband, Marvin; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. The family requests that masks be worn at the service to protect all attending.