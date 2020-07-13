Lambert “Bert” Hazen of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was 87.

Born in Prospect Park to the late Herman and Freeda (DeVries) Hazen, Bert had lived most of his life there before moving to Haledon, N.J., eventually settling in Hamburg in 2002. Bert proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army.

Bert is survived by his loving wife, Jessica (DeVries) Hazen; children David and his wife, Nancy Hazen of Frostburg, Md., Steven and wife, Margie Hazen, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Brenda Cioffi of Wayne, N.J., Thomas and Amy Hazen of Hamburg, N.J., and Stephanie DeFilippis of Pompton Lakes, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Margaret Alfano; and son-in-law Joe Cioffi.

Services for Bert are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.