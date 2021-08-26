Lauren Berg was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Newark, NJ and passed away from natural causes at home, on Aug. 3, 2021.

Laurie (as she was known) was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She is predeceased by her mother, father and brother.

Laurie had a keen eye for fashion and movies as well as extraordinary critical thinking abilities. She always said that if she had a “do-over” she would have become a lawyer.

Laurie was semi retired and worked part-time at Pope John XXIII High School as well as Grinnell Recycling, both located in Sparta, NJ

Laurie will be sorely missed by all who knew her. However, we know she is now “walking in the light.”

To leave a condolence see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.