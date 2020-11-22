Marjorie C. Caffrey of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, at the Barn Hill Care Center Newton, N.J., following a long illness. She was 82.

Daughter of the late Jacob and Bertha VanLuvender, she was born in Paterson, N.J., on June 17, 1938.

Marjorie had lived in Kinnelon, N.J., and Riverdale, N.J., for many years before moving to Newton.

Marjorie was a piano instructor for many years as well as working in the office of Johanson Manufacturing Co. of Boonton, N.J., until her retirement in 1989.

Marjorie had been a very active member of the Newton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary as well as serving with the County and State of New Jersey Fireman’s Association, where she also served as vice president. A longtime member of the Prime-Time Seniors of Newton, Marjorie had also served as their president for over ten years. Ms. Caffrey was also a member of the Bloomingdale Coronet Marching Band.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Robert Caffrey, in 2009; brothers, Albert, Charles and Merton Gallagher; as well as her sister, Mary Serena.

Survivors include her son, Harold “Hal” L., and his wife, Kristine Haycock III of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; grandchildren, Liz Adams Wever, Iowa, James Haycock Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sarah Haycock Kinnelon, N.J., and Marisa Haycock Marion, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Stella Augustine Wever, Iowa; as well as many other extended family member and friends.

Due to COVID-19, immediate arrangements are private with a Memorial Celebration of Marjorie’s Life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements and online condolences through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton (iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com).