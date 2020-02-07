It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our precious daughter, Melanie Paige DiDomizio at the tender age of 16. Melanie passed away peacefully in the arms of her mother on January 23, 2020, after a long hard courageous battle with osteosarcoma (bone cancer). She was born on July 28, 2003 in Cortlandt Manor, NY, raised in Yonkers, NY before moving to Sparta in 2012. Melanie “Mel” was a junior at Sparta High School, class of 2021.

Melanie brought so much love and joy to our lives and to those who were around her. She will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace, and kindness toward others. She always seemed to look out for others and would put others before herself. She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts. She never complained. She took whatever circumstance came her way and never let it stop her from getting what she wanted. Melanie was funny, outgoing, vivacious, strong, brave and fierce. She was always the life of the party and loved to have a great time. Melanie was a beautiful and passionate dancer and gymnast, she had a love for music, fashion, makeup, drawing, painting and coloring. Although her life here on earth was short, her accomplishments were many.

The relationship she had with her sister, Samantha, was not like any other, their bond unbreakable, and their love unmeasurable. Melanie was a wonderful little sister, she had this way of always making Samantha “Sam” laugh, she was her big sisters greatest cheerleader and she always had her back. They spent a lot of time together doing the things they loved, talking and going on adventures.

Melanie is survived by her loving mom Michele Russo, her “step” dad Daniel Russo, her big sister and best friend Samantha DiDomizio and her two pups Gus and Mason.

She is also survived by her “step” sister Rebecca Russo, her “step” brother Daniel Russo, her grandparents Joe and Amelia Barros, her “step” grandmother Karen Russo, her uncle Luis Barros, aunt Grace Barros, her “step” aunt Pamela Russo-Grant, her “step” uncle and aunt Jimmy and Debbie Russo. As well as her many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Melanie was predeceased in death by her uncle Joseph Barros.

Melanie’s memory leaves us smiling through our tears, our hearts forever broken. Rest peacefully my beautiful angel, you are no longer suffering and in pain, you can finally be free. We will miss you every second of everyday my precious baby girl. What a true honor it has been to be your mommy.

Friends and relatives were invited to celebrate Melanie’s life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871.