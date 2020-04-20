Muriel Paulison of Sparta, N.J., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home. She was 88.

Daughter of the late James and Irene (Connor) Holley, she was born in Stockholm, N.J. Muriel lived in Sparta for nine years. She was a homemaker but also helped her husband on the farm. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, Muriel enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, and shuffleboard.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Ernest.

She is survived by her son, Robert Roff and wife, Beverly, of Weaver, Ala.; daughter, Gladys Woodginski of Clinton, N.J.; grandchildren, Joan Doty, Donna Terwilliger, Jerry Roff, Robert Roff, Jonathen Roff, James Roff, and Thomas Roff.; sisters, Shirley Shields and husband, James, and Evelyn Search; and brother, John Holley and wife, Ann.

Service and interment are private and under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.