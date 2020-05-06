Nancy Wallingford Bauman Murphy of Matamoras, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y. She was 87.

Daughter of Francis and Lillian Masterson Wallingford, she was born on May 26, 1932, in Watervliet, N.Y.

Nancy was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Matamoras and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the Church. She retired as a kitchen designer for Smith Plumbing and Heating Co. in Port Jervis after many years of dedicated service.

Nancy married Robert H. Bauman, who pre-deceased her. She later married Francis Murphy, who also pre-deceased her.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Michael Bauman and his wife, Laura, of Fishkill, N.Y., and Thomas Bauman and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Lafayette, N.J.; daughters, Kathleen Konopa and her husband, Michael, of Winchester, Va., and Carol Cordova and her husband, Patrick, of Matamoras; her beloved grandchildren, Dennis Cordova and his wife, Caitlin, Vincent Cordova and his wife, Christine, Andrea, Jessica, Ryan and Shannon Bauman; her beloved great-grandchildren, Carter, Henry, Olivia, and Isabella, her brothers, Francis Wallingford of Cohasset, Mass., Michael Wallingford and his wife, Barbara, of Tiverton, R.I., and Thomas Wallingford and his wife, Cheryl, of Troy, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Nicole Cordova and her sister-in-law Sheila Wallingford.

Due to the health crisis, services will be private at his time. Interment took place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Jervis, N.Y. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 307 Avenue F, Matamoras, PA 18336.