Nicholas Iodice Jr. of Branchville, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J. He was 76.

Born in Newark to the late Nicholas J. Iodice, Sr. and Fannie (Albanase) Iodice, Nicholas lived in Belleville before moving to Sussex County in 1971. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era in the Military Police. Nicholas had been an electrician and was the owner and operator of C & N Security of Branchville before his retirement.

Besides his parents, Mr. Iodice was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Daniel, Salvator, Leonard, Rosetta, Angelina, and Grace. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine (Gougler); his son, Anthony J. Iodice and his wife, Kiersten of Wantage; his daughter, Candice Iodice and her husband, Sonny Delacruz of Branchville; and his grandchildren, Cooper, Kai, and Cole.

Visitation and funeral services were held Feb. 4, 2022, at Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J., with internment following at Branchville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Virtual services are available for anyone who would like to view Nicholas’ service (tinyurl.com/yckpkv9p).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.