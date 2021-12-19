Nicholas J. Festa

Nicholas J. (“Nick”) Festa of Newton, N.J., formerly of Staten Island, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township, N.J. He was 89.

Nick was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on Nov. 16, 1932, to the late Aniello and Louise Festa (Russo). He worked as a mechanical engineer designing heating and air conditioning systems in commercial buildings in New York from his early 20’s until his retirement at the age of 81. He was one of the lucky few people to genuinely love his job and career.

He was a Korean War veteran. Nick loved to travel the world with his sweetheart (his wife, Flo, who passed away last month). He enjoyed playing and watching golf on TV, traveling to Atlantic City and Cape May, learning and reading about history, especially World War II, spending time with his family and friends, telling jokes, and dining out. He always was jovial and had a smile on his face, especially when seeing his grandchildren.

Nick was a man who loved to smile and joke, and exhibited unconditional love to his family. He was the greatest father anyone could ask for, as he was always sweet, kind, loving, supportive, and non-judgmental. As a daughter, I knew I could always count on him for anything and I treasure the tight bond I have also had with him for almost 60 years! Besides love of his wife, family and friends, he also loved anything chocolate — especially Hershey kisses and loved to take his grandchildren for ice cream and to the movies. Nick lived his life as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Family was most important to him.

Nick is survived by his daughter, Donna Festa-Zereconski and husband, George Zereconski; and his grandchildren, Alexandra Gomez and wife, Jaime Hatzelhoffer, and Matthew Zereconski.

Visitation was held Dec. 17 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.