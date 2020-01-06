Pamela Deliman, 74, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at the home of her son Brian Bolger and her daughter- in- law Karen Bolger surrounded by her family. Pam as her friends called her was born in Newark NJ, raised in Bloomfield NJ and later moved to Edison, NJ, where she lived for 26 yrs.

Pam retired from Pathmark to take care of her late husband of 38yrs, Joe Deliman who passed away December 6, 2014. Her friends and family all know her as a funny, loving and feisty lady who loved and enjoyed every moment of her life. Her amazing cooking will be remembered by anyone who tasted it.

Pam's greatest love and accomplishments were her two children Melissa Wassinger of Virginia Beach and her son Brian Bolger of Byram Twp. NJ. Pam was blessed with 10 grandchildren and a son- in- law Gene Wassinger. Pam will be missed greatly by all who knew her, especially her son Brian.

A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Sparta First Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. The Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, NJ handled arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.