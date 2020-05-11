Patricia Frances Ferguson of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was 78.

Pat was born in Brooklyn on March 13, 1942, and maintained a love for New York City throughout her life.

She and her three brothers and two sisters were raised by her mother, Marie, in the Iron-Bound section of Newark, N.J., which she liked to call "Down Neck." Pat was born into poverty and hardship and she demonstrated, at an early age, her ability to persevere in the face of adversity. As a teenager, she assumed the role of second mother to her younger brother, Michael, and went on to marry Ronnie, established a home in Sparta, raise a family of three children and achieve professional success in the finance industry.

She was a life-long Catholic that loved Jewish history, opera, cooking, traveling, and always her family above all else.

Her family is comforted to know that she spent her last days in her home, where her husband provided tireless love and care.

Ronnie's single-minded devotion at the time of Pat's greatest need is a testament to the strength of her character, his character and the bond that they shared. She lives on in those that she touched as we continue live and love.

She has joined her dearly departed mother, Marie; sisters, Olla and Franny; and brother, Harold. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronnie Ferguson Sr.; sons, Ronnie of Sparta, N.J., and David of Stillwater, N.J.; daughter, Laura, and her husband, Jim, and Pat's darling granddaughter, Emma, all of Sparta; as well as Pat's brother, Michael, who lives in New York City.

