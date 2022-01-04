Patrick Peter Den Boer of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 59.

Patrick was born on Feb. 8, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in Phoenix, Fairlawn, N.J., Cedar Knolls, N.J., Thiells, N.Y., and Glen Rock, N.J., before making Sparta his home. Patrick received his bachelor’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and his master’s degree from Iona College. He was the president and CEO of QPharma in Morristown, N.J., for 27 years.

Patrick was predeceased by his father, Peter C. Den Boer.

The loving husband of Barbara Den Boer, Pat is also survived by his daughters, Beverly Den Boer of Sparta and Bridget Den Boer of Mays Landing, N.J.; his mother, Flarie Den Boer of Glen Rock, N.J.; his sister, Doreen Farrell of Glen Rock; and his nephew, Kenneth Farrell Jr. of Glen Rock.

Pat was a great friend to the homeless in Morristown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Market Street Mission, 9 Market Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.