May God welcome Peter John Harold of Andover, N.J., with open arms into his heavenly Kingdom. He was 29.

Peter passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Peter was born in Edison, N.J., and lived in Carteret, N.J., until he was two years old. Peter grew up in Lake Lenape, Andover Township. He is a 2009 graduate of Newton High School.

Peter had a long career as a Union Sprinkler Fitter with Local 696, in Newark, N.J. A gifted mechanic, Peter enjoyed working on his 240sx rarity car that he had since he was 16 years old. He always loved tweaking this car. He loved being outside and riding motorcycles, dirt biking, snowboarding, his two quads, fishing, and living freely.

He enjoyed pranking his sisters and using them as paintball targets. Peter was a gear head; he loved taking apart his cars and quad and rebuilding them into a better version. Since he was a child, he was busy building his Star Wars Legoland to his grand K-nex models. He bought an old house in Mine Hill and tore every wall, floor, etc. to construct it to his vision.

Peter was happy and felt accomplished when he finished his loft apartment above his garage. He would always research and YouTube to educate himself on almost any aspect of his project. He considered this “his meditation.” He was talented and was so humble in his personal accomplishments. He had a special twinkle in his eye when he smiled. He had a quick wit and would often make you laugh. Peter genuinely loved and appreciated his friends and family. His puppy Shetland Collie “Marty” was his special companion.

Survivors include his loving parents, Peter A Harold and Lisa (Seboalo) Harold; sisters, Heather Harold and Petrina Harold; nephew, Roman Lucas; grandmother, Marie Sebolao; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Peter was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Harold; and maternal grandfather, Joseph Seboalo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton, N.J.