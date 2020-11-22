Peter N. Constandelis of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was 67.

He was born on June 6, 1953, in Paterson, N.J., to the late Theodora (nee Stefandelis) and Nicholas Constandelis.

For many years Peter owned and operated Constant Limo, a livery service in Summit, N.J.

Peter will best be remembered for his dynamic and comical storytelling.

He was predeceased by his mother, Theodora in 2016; and his father Nicholas, in 2014.

Peter is survived by Brenda Peterson, his dear fiancée; his beloved daughters, Jessica Galipeau and Cassandra Constandelis; his cherished granddaughters, Ara and Mila Galipeau; his dear siblings, Teddy Constandelis and Lorraine Kasiotis; his loving niece, Dena Diamantis; and his loving nephews, Nico Constandelis and Nico Kasiotis.

Funeral services were private by Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home of Newfoundland, N.J.