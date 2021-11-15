Phillip L. Cassell of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was 75.

He was born on March 14, 1946, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Emma Mae (nee Hunt) and Wilmer “Leon” Cassell.

Phillip married Ann Epstein in 1971 and resided in Sparta, N.J., where they raised their daughters.

He was the owner and president of Cassell’s Appraisal Service in Sparta until his retirement.

In his spare time, Phillip enjoyed fly fishing, classic cars, especially his1981 Ford Pickup, restoring motorcycles; spending time with his family vacationing in the Florida Keys, scuba diving, and the love he shared with his dogs.

He was predeceased by his mother, Emma Mae Hunt, in 2005 and his father, Leon Cassell, in 1968.

Phillip is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his loving daughters, Stacy Clarkson and her husband, Scott, of Oak Ridge, N.J., and Kelly Heritage and her husband, Devin, of Annapolis, Md.; his cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Colby, Sam, and Lucy; his dear sisters, Connie Gliedt and Ann Trautmann; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a date to be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.

Arrangements were by Stickle Soltesz Funeral Home.