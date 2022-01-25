It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Reba S. MacPeek of Vernon, N.J.

Reba had a smile that could light up a room like the sun. Even though she was aged 93 when she passed, she was just as beautiful as the day Harold, her husband of 71 years, married her. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, is the day we lost a great woman, wife, and mother.

Born in Vernon on Jan. 9, 1929, to the late Gilbert and Alberta (Storms) Drew, Reba has been a lifelong resident of Vernon. She graduated from Hamburg High School, class of 1948. Reba was a member of the Vernon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She was also an active member of the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Vernon for 75 years, where she served on various committees.

Reba is survived by not only her husband of 71 years, Harold; but also, her daughters, Gale and Phyllis; her brother-in-law, Charles; her niece and nephew, Ronnie and Charles Jr.; many cousins; her “grandchildren”, Tracey, and Glenn Milarczyk; her “puppy”, Charlie, and her two “grankittys,” Patches and Chocolate.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 24 at Clove Cemetery, Wantage, N.J. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to donate to their favorite charity or Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.

Funeral arrangements were by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.