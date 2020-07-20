Rebecca Ellyn Gamba of Ogdensburg, N.J., peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 35.

Daughter of the Rev. Tom and Diane Feola, she was born in Ridgewood, N.J. She lived in Sussex County, N.J., all of her life.

She had been employed as a dental hygienist for Vernon Dental Associates. She was actively involved at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, and volunteered frequently in the children’s ministry and for various events. She loved her Jesus, her family, her friends, reading, music, and traveling. Rebecca was known for her beautiful smile and warm heart.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Pablo F. Gamba; her beautiful children, Elyiana Bella and Marczelo Isaac; her loving parents, the Rev. Tom and Diane Feola of Hamburg; her cherished sister, Jennifer Howell and her husband, James, and their children, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Annabelle, and Benjamin of North Carolina; her dear brother, Daniel Feola and his wife, Lauren, and their children, Isabella and Anastasia of Wantage, N.J.; and many close family members and friends.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 State Route 94, Franklin, N.J. A memorial service will be held directly after the visitation. Both the visitation and memorial service will be held outdoors on the church property, and masks are recommended for anyone planning to attend. Social distancing will be followed according to current health restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to the family for an educational fund that will be set up for Rebecca’s children. The donations may be sent to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, with a designation for the Gamba family.