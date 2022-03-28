Reginald Lee Matthews, Sr., passed in peace at the age of 80, on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Wayne, N.J. Reggie was born on June 26, 1941 to Harvey and Marie (Lee) Matthews in Newton, N.J., and lived in Augusta and Beemerville all of his life.

Reginald was a 1959 graduate of Sussex High School. He began working for Rutgers Dairy Research Farm then took a job as a metrologist for Ames Rubber in Hamburg, N.J., retiring after 31 years. He was then employed for SCARC for 11 years after his retirement, a job he found rewarding. Reginald loved baseball, golf and fishing and coached in the Beemerville Little League. He will be remembered for his kind, quiet nature, his Hole-In-One and large collection of records and baseball cards.

Reginald is predeceased by his wife, Daisy M. Matthews in 2018, a son, Mark Matthews in 2012, sister, Brenda Keesler and a brother, Gary Matthews. He is the devoted father of Reginald Matthews, Jr. and his wife, Trish of Kenvil, N.J. and Victoria Stohr and her husband, Jim of Branchville, N.J.; proud grandfather of Ryan and Cassandra Stohr and Rebecca, Thomas and Jessica Matthews, and three great grandchildren; brother-in-law of Carol Matthews and Warren Keesler; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home are private. Burial will be at Beemerville Cemetery in Wantage. Memorial gifts to the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 County Route 519, Wantage Twp., N.J. 07461 would be appreciated.