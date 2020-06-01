Richard Jacobus of the Pine Brook section of Montville Township, N.J., passed away at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 61.

Born in Denville, N.J., on March 17, 1959, Richard grew up in Dover and resided in Hopatcong, N.J., Stanhope, N.J., and Jefferson, N.J., prior to moving to Pine Brook seven years ago. He worked as a delivery person for Triad Pharmaceuticals in Pine Brook.

Survivors include his mother, Marilyn LaBell; sisters, Jean Jacobus and Deborah Reibel and her husband, Paul; niece, Kelly Reibel; and nephew, Paul Reibel.

Richard was predeceased by his brother-in-law Peter Rinaldo in 2015.

Cremation services are private and entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, N.J.