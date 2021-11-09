Richard S. Havens Sr. of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence. He was 86.

Born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Lester Drew and Mary (Selmes) Havens, Mr. Havens lived on the family farm in Wantage all of his life as a dedicated self-employed dairy farmer. After receiving his B.S. in agriculture at Penn State University, he continued to work on the family farm, which has passed on to his eldest son.

He married Gail A. (Shirer) on Aug. 31, 1957, and they enjoyed farm life, antiquing, and family vacations together for many years until her passing on Nov. 4, 2013. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a former member of the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education.

Mr. Havens is survived by his sons, Richard S. Havens Jr. with his wife, Shelley, of Wantage, and Glen Havens of West Hollywood, Calif.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private cremation services were arranged by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.