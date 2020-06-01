Robert Emmett McLean died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in his beloved community of Lake Wallkill, Vernon Township, N.J. He was 90.

Robert (“Bob) was born in 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Harold and Helena McLean, the seventh of 11 children. He earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from St. John’s University and worked as an accountant and information systems analyst. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Bob married Eleanor Carney in 1956 at Saint Vincent Ferrer Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., and together they raised their three children.

In 1972 Bob and Eleanor discovered a community of kind-hearted and generous people in Lake Wallkill, Sussex, N.J. They became full-time residents in 1993.

A quiet man, Bob spoke through his actions, giving of his time and finding fulfillment in being there for his family, friends, and community. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years and a Sir Knight for 21 years. He was a Past Grand Knight of the Judson Kilpatrick Council 5563 of Vernon. A member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, Bob faithfully served as an usher for more than 20 years.

A special place in his heart was reserved for his passion of being an emergency medical technician. Bob dedicated his time to the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps for 15 years, working as an EMT and CPR instructor.

Bob was honored as the Township of Vernon Outstanding Senior of the Year in 2003.

A self-taught carpenter and handyman, Bob tackled home projects and woodworking with skill and finesse. He built dollhouses and model railroads for his children and grandchildren.

Bob enjoyed golf and the camaraderie of his Lake Wallkill golfing buddies. He had a deep appreciation for classical music. Bob was a kind soul, gracious, generous, dependable and patient. Always a gentleman, Bob had a radiant smile. His caring spirit will be deeply missed.

A devoted family man, Robert (“Bob) was the husband of Eleanor; the father of Eleanor, Mary Ellen, and Robert; and grandfather of Grace Mauro, Thomas, and Sean. Bob is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren; his brother Raymond; former sister-in-law Sheila; brother-in-law Ted Jednak; brother –in-law William Carney and wife, Joan; and 34 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Thomas; two sisters; and seven brothers.

A graveside service was held at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.

Donations in his name can be made to Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 241, Glenwood, NJ, 07418.

Arrangements were under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, Vernon.