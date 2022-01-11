Robert Michael (“Mike”) Horn Jr. of Franklin, N.J., passed away suddenly Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 54.

Born in Denville, N.J., Mike grew up and lived many years in Hampton Township, N.J. He had also resided in Newton, N.J., for years before moving to Franklin in 2016.

A graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School class of 1985, Mike had a long career with RoNetco Supermarkets and the Local #1262 Food and Commercial Handlers. For over 38 years Mike loyally worked in many of the Romano family store locations, most recently as the assistant store manager of their Franklin location. A loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many, Michael had a passion for 1980s Hard Rock music, for which he was an avid collector and concert-goer. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his family. A baseball fan, Mike had volunteered as an umpire for many years. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In 2002 Mike was predeceased by his cherished mother, Mary Laura (nee Yetter) Horn.

He is survived by is beloved wife, Sheryl (nee Thorson) Horn; his loving sons, Devin and Hunter Horn, and his step-sons Anthony and Brian Velardi; his granddaughter, Maria Velardi; and his father, Robert Michael (“Mick”) Horn. Also surviving are his brothers Richard Michael and his wife, Patricia Horn, Dr. Christopher Michael and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Horn, Geoffrey Michael and his wife, Christina Horn; as well as his aunt Joyce Horn; his many nieces and nephews; and his pet, Nikki Rose.

Visitation was held Jan. 6, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton. A Christian Funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 7 in the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Newton. Private cremation services followed.