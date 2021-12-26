Roger R. Space peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

Born and raised in Franklin, N.J., to the late Raymond and Ada Space, Roger moved to Vernon, N.J., where he has lived for nearly 40 years.

He had been employed by Metaltech in Franklin for many years before his retirement.

Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by his children, Corina Space, Eric Space, and Curtis Space; and his brother, Raymond Space.

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Bonnie Babcock; son, Mark Space Sr. and wife, Shelly, of Vernon; brothers, Bill Space of Vernon, Allen Space of Franklin, and Wilbur Space of Sussex; sisters, Edna Welch of Wantage, N.J., Janice Lazier of Vernon, Doris Predmore of Vernon, and Naomi Auche of Virginia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services were arranged by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.