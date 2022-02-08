Ronald J. Fells of Sussex, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. He was 68.

Son of the late Frederick and Constance (Hill) Fells, he was born and raised in Haskell and moved to Sussex County in 1983. He was a heavy equipment operator and retired from Della Penna Site Contractors in West Milford, N.J.

Ronald had a love for fishing and during salmon season. He was a guide with his best bud, Pete at the Salmon River. Ronald recently was a caretaker for High Point Motor Lodge in Wantage, N.J., where he made many lifelong close friends, before he became ill.

esides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Terri.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Susan Fells; his daughter, Ashley Fells of Portland, Oregon; three nieces; one nephew; and many great-nieces and -nephews. M

Memorial services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.